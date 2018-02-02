PHOTO: ‘Club Legend!’ Aubameyang Pays Tribute to Former Gunner After First Training Session

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared a message to Arsenal fans, paying tribute to Gunners legend Robert Pires on his Instagram, after his first training session since his club record move.

The Gabon striker, who moved to the Emirates from Borussia Dortmund for a club record fee of £56m, was the standout Premier League signing on a busy deadline day for the Gunners.

Aubameyang could make his debut for the Gunners in Saturday's home tie with Everton. On Thursday he was put through his paces after his first training session with the squad.

The 28-year-old went on to mention Arsenal legend Robert Pires – who is currently a coach with the Gunners – saying it was an honour to train alongside the Frenchman.

Aubameyang posted a picture of himself in action during his debut session on Instagram and added a caption saying:



"First Training Session and honored to have been in the company of a club legend"

The Gabon international joined Arsenal after an unusual striker merry-go-round which saw, Aubameyang join the Gunners, Chelsea frontman Michy Batshuayi move to Borussia Dortmund on loan, which ultimately allowed Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud to move to Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 21 goals already this season, could make his debut at the Emirates on Saturday when they take on Everton in a crucial match amidst Arsenal's top four hopes.

The Gunners lost their last game against Swansea and sit sixth in the table, eight points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Aubameyang - who will take up the number 14 shirt, previously worn by recently departed Theo Walcott - will be hoping that he can make an instant impact by displaying his Dortmund form at the Emirates on Saturday.