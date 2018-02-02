Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 26

The midweek Premier League action threw up plenty of interesting results, as Tottenham beat Manchester United and Bournemouth shocked Chelsea.

Top performers included Nathan Ake, Christian Eriksen, Theo Walcott and Sam Clucas, but who should you be eyeing up ahead of the next round of fixtures?

Here are our top tips for fantasy success on the weekend.

Goalkeepers

Jack Butland - The England stopper has kept two clean sheets since Paul Lambert took over as Stoke manager and could make it three in a row against Bournemouth.

David de Gea - He couldn't do anything about either of Tottenham's strikes on Wednesday but the Spaniard should return to form in the Huddlesfield match.

Heurelho Gomes - The Brazilian missed the goalless draw at Stoke and won't return to Watford's starting XI any time soon.





Rob Elliot - The 31-year-old is popular among fantasy managers but is carrying a knock and hasn't featured in Newcastle's team for the last five league games.

Defenders

Nathan Ake - The Dutchman grabbed a goal and a clean sheet in Bournemouth's incredible 3-0 win at Bournemouth, making him a marked man for the 25th gameweek.

Alfie Mawson - The former Barnsley man is such a big threat from set-pieces going forward, notching a goal and an assist in his last two games.

Danny Simpson - He was Leicester's first choice right-back during the historic 2015-16 campaign but Simpson has been left out of Claude Puel's starting XI for the last six league games.

Mathias Jorgensen - Huddersfield were solid at the start of the season but have lost their defensive resilience as the campaign has worn on.

Midfielders

Theo Walcott - The England winger looks rejuvenated at Goodison Park and is fresh from scoring twice against Leicester. He returns to Arsenal on Saturday.

Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City's chief playmaker has 11 assists this season, the most of any player in the Premier League this season.

Jesse Lingard - The Manchester United man is without a goal or an assist in the last three league games.





Richarlison - The Brazilian won plenty of admirers earlier in the season but has done nothing of note in recent weeks.

Forwards

Callum Wilson - The Cherries striker had the game of his life against Chelsea, scoring and bagging an assist.





Jamie Vardy - The 31-year-old smashed in a penalty against Everton and now has two goals in two games.

Alexandre Lacazette - The Frenchman has one goal in his last 10 league games and it remains to be seen in what position he will play after Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





Dominic Calvert-Lewin - The 20-year-old had a productive spell in Everton's team earlier in the season but is now without a goal or an assist in six league outings.