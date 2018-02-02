Report Claims Barcelona Are Interested in Summer Move for Promising Bayer Leverkusen Centre Back

Barcelona are keeping tabs on 19-year-old Bayer Leverkusen centre back Panagiotis Retsos, according to Mundo Deportivo.



The club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez has been impressed with the young Greek defender and the club are now monitoring his situation at the German club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Retsos has experienced a breakthrough season at Leverkuson, playing in 14 of their 20 league games. He has helped the club reach second in the Bundesliga and is showing remarkable ability for someone so young.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Described as strong, fast and good in the air, Retsos appears to have the potential to be the complete package.

Barcelona are seeking defensive reinforcements especially with Javier Mascherano leaving for the Chinese Super League.

La Blaugrana have already signed a young centre back in the form of Colombian Yerry Mina and Retsos may join him at the Catalan club, if the report is to be believed.

Not only has the young Greek defender burst onto the domestic scene, he has also made four appearances for the national side, debuting in a 0-0 draw with Estonia in August 2017.

Leverkusen, however will be hoping that Retsos chooses to stay at the club who splashed out over £15m for him in the summer, and build a formidable defensive partnership with Jonathan Tah.