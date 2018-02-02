Swansea Goal Hero Sam Clucas Apologises for Celebrations Linked to Porn Videos

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

Swansea City's Sam Clucas has apologised for his celebrations after both his goals in Swansea's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Tuesday evening, via a club statement.

Clucas celebrated the 34th and 86th-minute goals at the Liberty Stadium by making a cricle around his eye with one hand - apparently referencing the logo of a website sharing online porn videos.

The FA are said to be "looking into the matter", while Swansea have since apologised on the midfielder's behalf insisting that he was "not fully aware" of the website in question's content, and state that they have reminded Sam Clucas of his responsibilities as a professional and role model.

The club statement (as quoted by the BBC) reads: "The club will speak to Sam again internally to establish the full facts, while also taking the opportunity to remind everyone of their responsibilities.

"We wholeheartedly condemn the degradation of women and believe everyone's rights, dignity and individual worth is to be respected."


The same gesture was reportedly made back in December by two Southampton players Charlie Austin and Jack Stephens, who avoided any investigation. 

The website (Simply LoveLeh Brotherhood)in question was apparently set up by two men in the Merseyside area and has developed a cult following of over 70k subscribers on social media.

