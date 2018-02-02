West Ham Pull Plug on League One Switch for Young Prospect Over High Loan Fee

West Ham changed their minds over a deadline day loan move for their attacking prospect Domingos Quina, just moments before it was due to go through.

The 18-year-old was all set for a temporary switch to League One outfit Scunthorpe United, report the Daily Mail. However, West Ham's recruitment team - led by Tony Henry - pulled the plug on the deal because the Hammers wanted Scunthorpe to pay a 'substantial' loan fee for Quna.

Having only featured for the first team in Carabao Cup games this season, the Portugal Under-21 international is said to have had his heart set on the move in order to get regular first-team football.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Quina signed for West Ham back in 2016, following his release from Chelsea. He made his debut in the Europa League in July of the same year but has since found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

The talented attacker, who poses plenty of flair, has represented Portugal at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level. He was part of the Portugal team that won the UEFA Under-17 European Championships back in May 2016.

Aside from Quina's aborted loan move, West Ham's deadline day outgoings that did go through included Reece Oxford's loan move back to Borussia Monchengladbach and Andre Ayew's return to former club Swansea.

West Ham boss David Moyes says Tony Henry race slur was 'wrong' and insists the club has an open transfer policy https://t.co/dEWe4fWpj2 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 2, 2018

Recruitment chief Tony Henry, who blocked the loan move, has been suspended by West Ham following allegations of racism and unlawful discrimination over emails he sent to agents throughout the January window, telling them that the club were unwilling to sign any more African players.