Antonio Conte Still a Candidate for Vacant Italy Role Despite Time Remaining on Chelsea Deal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is still being considered for the vacant managerial role with the Italian national team despite insisting that he will see out the remainder of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta, who spent over 22 years with the Rossoneri, confirmed that Conte was still being lined up as Gian Piero Ventura's replacement with the national team.

However, Costacurta, who will help the Azzurri in appointing a new boss, has also been in contact with a number of other top coaches, including former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini.

"Conte said he had 18 months left on his Chelsea contract and would respect it? We’ll see, he’s still a candidate," Costacurta said, as quoted by the Mirror. "We heard from Mancini last night, but it was by chance.

"Now we have some time to think things through."

Chelsea have been in a poor run of form in recent weeks, with their 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth coming just seven days after the Blues were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal.

Conte, who spent two years as the Italian national team's manager before taking the job in west London, will be looking for a response from his players on Monday when Chelsea travel to Vicarage Road to take on Javi Gracia's Watford.