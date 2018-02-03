Arsenal hosts Everton in a Premier League matchup Saturday.

Arsenal is sixth in the Premier League Tables with 42 points but is coming off a 3–1 loss to Swansea City.

The team also recently made the Football League Cup final with a win over Chelsea. Arsenal will face Manchester City in the final.

Everton sits ninth in the league with 31 points, coming off a win over Leicester City this past week.

Saturday's game might be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's debut for Arsenal after he signed on Deadline Day.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 3

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Live Stream or watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a free trial here.