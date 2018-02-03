Bayern Munich Ponder Move for Germany Coach Joachim Low But Doubt His Availability This Summer

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a move for the German national team coach Joachim Low, but they aren't sure if he will be available in the summer. 


The Bundesliga side sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti back in September and replaced him with Jupp Heynckes, who led the club to a treble in the 2012/13 season. The manager came out of retirement to take over the position. 

Bayern president Uli Hoeness admitted recently that they want Heynckes to stay for one more year as there is no 'plan B' at the momentHowever, he is unlikely to stay beyond the current campaign as he has previously maintained that he is only taking the role to help the club during a difficult period.

GUNTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

The Bavarians may now be looking at potential candidates for the position, according to German journalist Raphael Honigstein, who believes they are pondering a move for Joachim Low, but Germany believe he will remain their coach for a few more years at least. 


The Tweet said: "Re Low. Bayern are thinking about him but don't believe he's available this summer. DFB convinced he'll stay until 2020, at least."

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga, 16 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, with one less game played. They are also in the knock-out stages of the Champions League and will play Besiktas in the round of 16. 

Their next game will be in the league as they prepare for an away trip to 15th placed Mainz 05 on Saturday.

