Jose Mourinho is Happy With Referees Despite Pep Guardiola's Calls for More Protection

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is happy with refereeing performances despite  Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's requests for more protection.

Guardiola's calls come after Leroy Sane was ruled out for six months after a horror tackle by Cardiff's Joe Bennett and various similar bad challenges occurred during the midweek Premier League fixture with West Brom.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, his city rival Mourinho believes referees are doing all that they can to protect players from serious injury.

He said: "There are rules in football and the referees know the rules better than anyone. I know some players that don't even know all the rules. It doesn't matter the level he is at, I am sure that every referee knows the rules.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"When you go to the interpretation of the rules of course there is room for them, according to the way they analyse the game and their philosophy, according the nature of the country.

"But the rules are the rules. We always know when it is a red card, a yellow card or a foul. There are some teams that make dozens and dozens and dozens of fouls that are fundamental for the game.

"This is something to be analysed but honestly, I am happy with the level of performance I'm having from the referees."

Manchester City slipped up in Satur afternoon's lunchtime kick off against Burnley drawing 1-1, but Mourinho has already conceded the title across the pond and is focusing on next season.

The Red Devils manager added: "I remember in 2005-06, when I won the second title with Chelsea. Sir Alex Ferguson gave some interviews saying 'we need to improve a lot, because they raised the bar to such a high level'.

"The biggest manager in the world said 'we need to improve', and you felt that moment there was a click for the improvement of the team. I think they went on to win the title back in 06-07, 07-08, 08-09.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"It has to be like that now. Every match until the end of the season is an important match for us because it is not just about the points.

"It is not just about finishing in the top four, but trying to finish second, trying to play the best we can. Try to be the best possible team at the end of the season.Then try to start the Premier League in a good way."

