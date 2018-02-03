Liverpool v Tottenham: Match Preview, Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Key Battle and More

Liverpool and Tottenham will both look to build on excellent midweek performances when they clash at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds will be out for revenge having been beaten 4-1 by Tottenham at Wembley in October but Spurs are yet to beat a fellow top six side away from home this season.

Here is everything you need to know about the big game.

Classic Encounter

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Meetings between Liverpool and Tottenham often produce goals and they did not disappoint in February 2015. Lazar Markovic gave Liverpool an early lead but Spurs equalised thanks to a fine goal from Harry Kane.





Liverpool went back ahead through a controversial Steven Gerrard penalty but Spurs, in their first season under manager Mauricio Pochettino, would level again through Moussa Dembélé. Liverpool found a winner seven minutes from time with Mario Balotelli scoring his first Premier League goal for the club to earn a 3-2 win.





Recent Form

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

After losing at Swansea and then being dumped out of the FA Cup by West Brom, Liverpool returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield. They are yet to lose at Anfield in the league this season and beat Manchester City 4-3 in their last home game.

Spurs were hugely impressive in their 2-0 win over Manchester United in midweek, a result which means they have now won six of their last seven games. Spurs are yet to beat a fellow top six away from home this season having lost to both Manchester clubs and Arsenal.

Key Battle

Mohammed Salah v Harry Kane

David Ramos/GettyImages

The top two goal scorers in the Premier League this season come face-to-face at Anfield on Sunday. Kane comfortably won round one at Wembley in October with two goals and an assist but Salah was still on target for Liverpool despite the final 4-1 scoreline.

Kane has 21 league goals so far this season, two ahead of Salah, who himself has moved ahead of the Manchester City duo of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

Prediction

If Tottenham can reproduce the form they have shown at Wembley against the big clubs on the road then there is no reason why they can't take a vital three points away from Anfield.

However, Liverpool's front three love playing at Anfield and may well prove to be too strong for Pochettino's side.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham