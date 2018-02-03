Newcastle Confirm Squad Numbers of Janaury Signings Ahead of Possible Weekend Debuts

Newcastle have revealed the squad numbers for January signings Martin Dubravka and Islam Slimani after the Magpies signed both players on season-long loans on transfer deadline day.

Dubravka joined the club from Sparta Prague. He signed for the Czech side in 2017, but the 29-year-old goalkeeper has only made 11 appearances since.

Slimani, on the other hand, moved to Newcastle from fellow Premier League side Leicester City. He joined the Foxes back in 2016 and has appeared 44 times since, scoring 12 goals. But the 29-year-old has only started twice in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle have revealed what numbers they will wear at the club. According to Newcastle's official website, Dubravka will wear the number 12 jersey and the number 13 shirt will be worn by Slimani.

The Magpies manager Rafael Benitez has praised both players, believing they can add something to the squad. According to the BBC, the 57-year-old said: "Slimani is a player with Premier League experience.

"He is a player who can fight with defenders, challenge and score goals. Hopefully he can give us some experience and some different characteristics to the strikers we have at the moment.

"Dubravka is someone with some experience. He will need to settle down quickly as he is a player coming from abroad, but he is very agile and he can play with his feet. He will give us some competition in goal, and that is what we are looking for."

Newcastle are currently 14th in the Premier League table as they prepare to play Crystal Palace away in the league on Sunday.