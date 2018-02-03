Pundit Paul Merson Predicts the Liverpool and Tottenham Game Will End in a Stalemate

Liverpool take on Tottenham in a big Premier League clash on Sunday at Anfield in a match which could see the Reds extend their lead over Spurs in the table or could result in the north London club over-taking the home side.

The Reds are currently third in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea after 25 games. Tottenham are two points behind in fifth as it stands.

Both Liverpool and Spurs are heading into the game on the back of midweek wins in the Premier League. The Reds beat Huddersfield 3-0, whereas Tottenham claimed a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Former Premier League star Paul Merson believes that Sunday's game could be a fantastic match to watch. Although he feels it's a hard game to predict, he reckons it will end in a draw.

According to Sky Sports, the 49-year-old wrote: "What a game this one could be. It's certainly one to look forward to! Both teams have a go - they don't know any other way. It's difficult to go against Liverpool at home but when you watch Spurs, and they play like they did against United, they were absolutely outstanding.

"The way they passed the ball and moved it around the pitch was exceptional. I'm going to go for goals and a 2-2 draw. It's a difficult game to predict in that you wouldn't be shocked to see Liverpool win 3-0 but you also wouldn't be shocked to see Spurs win at Anfield."