'Retweet Streaker' Who Invaded England's Game vs Malta Handed Footballing Ban in Youth Court

A 16-year-old England supporter has been given a three-year footballing ban after running onto the pitch during the Three Lions' World Cup qualifying match against Malta back in September.

Harry Kane bagged a brace for Gareth Southgate's side at the Ta' Qali National Stadium, with Ryan Bertrand and Danny Welbeck also getting on the scoresheet to grant England a comfortable win.





However, it was the young pitch invader who stole most of the headlines after the match.

The teenager took to social media during the game and claimed that he would run onto the pitch if he received 400 shares of his post.

Sticking to his word, the England fan ran onto the pitch in the second half and after having time to speak to two players, he was arrested and given a £175 fine.

However, the fan has since faced repercussions and has been given a three-year football banning order by Huntingdon Youth Court.

PC Mark Wood of the Cambridgeshire Constabulary told the BBC that it is important to discourage young people from using social media in this way.

"The use of social media in this way should be discouraged - it is important that others do not follow his example and understand the consequences of such actions."