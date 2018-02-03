James Rodríguez will look to force his way out of Bayern Munich in the summer so that he can secure a move to Liverpool.

The Reds will be looking to reinvest the money acquired through selling Philippe Coutinho when the transfer window reopens and Bayern's Colombian loanee is believed to be at the top of their wishlist.

According to a far-fetched report from Spanish outlet Dario Gol, Rodríguez has already told his employers in Bavaria about the Anfield switch and the Colombian will look to secure a permanent exit from his parent club, Real Madrid, to move to Merseyside.

Rodríguez, who played for FC Porto and AS Monaco before joining Real Madrid, is currently just under halfway through a two-year loan spell at the Allianz Arena.

Despite a tough start under Carlo Ancelotti in Munich, the appointment of Jupp Heynckes has seen Rodríguez flourish and recent performances have taken his tally of goals and assists to nine in the Bundesliga.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has stepped up to the plate for Bayern brilliantly this season, helping fill the void left by the injured Thiago Alcântara.

Although interest in the Colombian from Premier League sides is nothing new, fans from across Europe would be surprised to hear that Liverpool are leading the race for his signature ahead Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.