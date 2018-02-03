Spanish Report Links Liverpool With Prized Madrid Wide Men As Potential Overhaul Looms

Liverpool are reported as having made enquiries into the availability of Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez by Spanish outlet Don Balon (H/T the Daily Star).

The report claims that the Reds made approaches in the past, although not as serious, and have returned with the intention of bringing the pair to Anfield next summer.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Both Vazquez and Nacho are highly regarded at Madrid, but they aren't regular starters, and could possibly seek an exit if the right club comes calling.

The side are also considering a massive summer overhaul, given the horrid season they're having in La Liga after having won the league title last year. The defending champions are sitting in fourth place on the Primera Division table and trail leaders Barcelona by a shocking 19 points.

There's very little hope, if any, of recovering in time to successfully defend their crown. And the heads at the club have grown extremely frustrated. Zinedine Zidane's future at the Bernabeu is also the subject of rife speculation, despite the former France international leading the side to two successive Champions League captures in the last two seasons.

There could be plenty of changes at Madrid next season. And not even five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to be safe. Liverpool have possibly sensed an opportunity and could pounce, if Don Balon's report is anything to go by.

Vazquez, a winger, is Zidane's go-to option from the bench. But it is understood that he wanted to leave the club last summer. Nacho, meanwhile, can play at both right-back and centre-back, and his versatility will certainly suit Liverpool.

Real president Florentino Perez has no plans to sell either of the two, but the situation could become a rocky one in the summer, leaving the players up for grabs.

