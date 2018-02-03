Tim Cahill Celebrates Return to Millwall by Tucking Into A Kebab With His New Teammates

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Tim Cahill celebrated his return to Championship side Millwall by munching down on a kebab with his new teammates.

While a few fans in The Den will enjoy a greasy doner kebab themselves after a match, Cahill's kebab sounds a little more upmarket.

According to the Sun, the Australian international was invited along to the players' weekly night out to a local Turkish restaurant 

After rejoining his first club this week on a free until the end of the season, Cahill has been impressed at how instantly welcome he's been made to feel at the club he fired into the FA Cup Final in 2004.

He said: "The first thing the captain Steve Morison asked me when I spoke with him was whether I wanted to join ‘The Thursday Club’. I said ‘Mate, I’m in already’. And the lads have added me to their WhatsApp group. The chemistry in the squad reminds me of when I was here last and it is all enthused by the way the gaffer treats the players."


Millwall manager Neil Harris  - who believes signing Cahill might be the best bit of business this January - was actually teammates with Cahill during his first stint at the club and the Aussie has revealed he might be following his footsteps into management soon.

Cahill said: "The good thing about me and Neil is there is a line — he’s the manager and I’m the player. I’ve chosen to stay on this side because I believe when you want to go on that side you take your boots off. I’m not ready to do that yet."

He scored 52 goals in 217 games for Millwall during his first six year spell with the Lions and has now returned on a free to get the best preparation for this summer’s World Cup in Russia. 

Cahill received offers from three other Championship clubs but opted for a return to his boyhood club after getting a warning from former Millwall defensive hardman and boss Keith ‘Rhino’ Stevens, who now lives Down Under.

The 38-year-old revealed: “I was sitting with Rhino in Queensland and talking about whether it was the right decision to come back to Millwall. He said, ‘If I have to take you to the airport and put you on the plane myself I will’. The project now is about how I can give something back to the club that made me.

“What I learnt growing up at Millwall has never left me. You are just thankful for every opportunity you get. It feels surreal to be back but the place hasn’t changed much. The staff who work here are all fans, they are part of the mould. Very few clubs have it but it’s the same at Everton.

“I have both of these clubs tattooed on my arm for a reason — they are part of my life and they have given me what I’ve created. I’ve been loyal to those two clubs because they have helped mould me. Growing up I was the kid who was never going to make it. So when you go back you never forget how or where you started.”

Cahill could be in the squad for Saturday's trip to Reading but is far more likely to make his debut in next Friday’s home clash with Cardiff.

