Agent of Pietro Pellegri Reveals Why Youngster Turned Down Juventus for Monaco

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Pietro Pellegri's agent has revealed that the teenager opted to join Monaco over Juventus because the French club provide more opportunities for young players.

The striker became the most expensive 16-year-old in football history after his €25m move to Monaco from Genoa last month and his agent, Beppe Riso, confirmed that the decision was made with the Ligue 1 club's reputation for nurturing youth in mind.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“He is a young player and the club has invested in his future as well as the present,” Riso told Footmercato.

“Despite all of this, he feels no pressure. Monaco can wait six months, a year, the important thing is that he progresses. Pietro has the mentality of a winner. He wants to work ceaselessly in order to improve and grow.”

He added: “We thought this was the best option for the player’s progress. Monaco are specialists at getting the best out of young players and that is the main reason why we chose them. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"It’s a well-organised club with a great Coach like Leonardo Jardim. Pietro can certainly grow with his guidance.


“We didn’t say no to other interested clubs, rather we simply said yes to Monaco for various reasons. There’s more room for young players here and that allows talents to express themselves more freely.

“Monaco were clear on their working method with Pietro and the Coach knows how to help make champions.”

Juventus had reportedly agreed a deal with Genoa to sign Pellegri, but he instead chose to join Monaco.

