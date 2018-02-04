Arsenal Fans Slam the Club's Twitter Account Over Alexandre Lacazette Mistreatment

In the wake of Arsenal's high-profile signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, there was reason for the fans of the club to be hopeful, as their attacking department was given a facelift. However, ahead of the match against Everton, the Arsenal's Twitter account posted a picture signifying their new attacking unit, with a dangerous omission from the selection.

It was a picture that was supposed to signify a new dawn at the club, a red storm that would reek havoc on any future defences. Mesut Ozil who signed a new contract at the club, accompanied by new signings Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all featured in the photo, but there was no sign of Arsenal's summer signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Some Arsenal fans took offence to the picture, slamming the account for total disrespect to their other striker. Feast your eyes on some of the fan's feelings about the photo:

Lacazette who arrived at the Emirates in the summer for £56m was omitted from the photo, as well as his place in the starting lineup. The player was dropped to the bench, as he was made to watch his team pummel Everton 5-1 without him. Aubameyang scored on his debut, elsewhere, Mhkytaryan bagged himself a hattrick of assists

Earlier this week Wenger spoke about the impact Aubameyang's arrival will have on Lacazette. He said (via Metro): "It is a competitive sport and you must fight for your places.





"You have to show them respect and they have to accept it is a competitive world."





After the back of an impressive win, Arsenal head to Wembley next Saturday for the North London Derby.