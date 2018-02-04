Arsenal Fans Slam the Club's Twitter Account Over Alexandre Lacazette Mistreatment

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

In the wake of Arsenal's high-profile signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, there was reason for the fans of the club to be hopeful, as their attacking department was given a facelift. However, ahead of the match against Everton, the Arsenal's Twitter account posted a picture signifying their new attacking unit, with a dangerous omission from the selection. 

It was a picture that was supposed to signify a new dawn at the club, a red storm that would reek havoc on any future defences. Mesut Ozil who signed a new contract at the club, accompanied by new signings Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all featured in the photo, but there was no sign of Arsenal's summer signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Some Arsenal fans took offence to the picture, slamming the account for total disrespect to their other striker. Feast your eyes on some of the fan's feelings about the photo:

Lacazette who arrived at the Emirates in the summer for £56m was omitted from the photo, as well as his place in the starting lineup. The player was dropped to the bench, as he was made to watch his team pummel Everton 5-1 without him. Aubameyang scored on his debut, elsewhere, Mhkytaryan bagged himself a hattrick of assists

Earlier this week Wenger spoke about the impact Aubameyang's arrival will have on Lacazette. He said (via  Metro): "It is a competitive sport and you must fight for your places. 


"You have to show them respect and they have to accept it is a competitive world."


After the back of an impressive win, Arsenal head to Wembley next Saturday for the North London Derby. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters