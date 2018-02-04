Bordeaux Star Malcom Reveals He Did Want to Leave in January Following Arsenal & Spurs Links

Bordeaux forward Malcom has revealed that he did want to leave the French club last month, but was ultimately persuaded to stay until the end of the season.

The Brazilian's name was seldom out of the headlines for the final couple of weeks of the January transfer window, with Arsenal and Tottenham supposedly both in the running to sign the player.

The battle for Malcom has only just begun 👀 pic.twitter.com/G5CrXi8zxK — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 4, 2018

He has emerged as a diamond in the making since joining the Ligue 1 side from Corinthians in 2016, and the 20-year-old has scored eight times in the division so far this season.

The ambitious youngster admitted to French publication Telefoot: "I wanted to leave, I tell the truth. It's my dream to progress in my career.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

"I spoke with the president [Stephane Martin], he told me that he knew it was my dream, but that he needed me. I told him he could count on me until the end [of the season]. I will do everything to bring Bordeaux to the top six in Ligue 1."

Whether he ultimately manages to secure a move to one of the north London giants is another thing now, with the Gunners having signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Spurs having brought in Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Malcom has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past, but recent reports have claimed the Red Devils are interested in a move for Justin Kluivert of Ajax. They also brought in Alexis Sanchez meaning an Old Trafford move is also probably unlikely.

For now though Malcom is to remain where he is, and the club will be hoping his head is in the game - they currently lie eighth in Ligue 1 and are looking to make a push for a Europa League place.

