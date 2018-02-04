Bordeaux Star Malcom Reveals He Did Want to Leave in January Following Arsenal & Spurs Links

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Bordeaux forward Malcom has revealed that he did want to leave the French club last month, but was ultimately persuaded to stay until the end of the season.

The Brazilian's name was seldom out of the headlines for the final couple of weeks of the January transfer window, with Arsenal and Tottenham supposedly both in the running to sign the player.

He has emerged as a diamond in the making since joining the Ligue 1 side from Corinthians in 2016, and the 20-year-old has scored eight times in the division so far this season.

The ambitious youngster admitted to French publication Telefoot: "I wanted to leave, I tell the truth. It's my dream to progress in my career.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

"I spoke with the president [Stephane Martin], he told me that he knew it was my dream, but that he needed me. I told him he could count on me until the end [of the season]. I will do everything to bring Bordeaux to the top six in Ligue 1."

Whether he ultimately manages to secure a move to one of the north London giants is another thing now, with the Gunners having signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Spurs having brought in Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Malcom has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past, but recent reports have claimed the Red Devils are interested in a move for Justin Kluivert of Ajax. They also brought in Alexis Sanchez meaning an Old Trafford move is also probably unlikely.

For now though Malcom is to remain where he is, and the club will be hoping his head is in the game - they currently lie eighth in Ligue 1 and are looking to make a push for a Europa League place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters