Carvalhal Praises Swansea Spirit After Earning a Point 'Worth Its Weight in Gold' Against Foxes

Carlos Carvalhal has praised the fighting mentality of his Swansea side after they came from a goal behind to secure a point worth its weight in gold against Leicester on Saturday.

The Swans cancelled out the Foxes' opener from Jamie Vardy after Federico Fernandez converted a header in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw which propelled Swansea out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Swansea struggled to make an impact in the first period as Leicester dominated proceedings but an invigorated side returned on the other side of the break to turn things around.





“We are very happy to get a point because a point is like gold for us at the moment," Carvalhal told the club's website.

“I have said since I arrived that I will not look at the league table too much, but of course when you see that we are not under the water, we are happy. What’s really important, though, is that we keep on progressing."

Huge point for Swansea - a lot better in the second half. Out of the relegation zone, and seven points from the games against Liverpool and Arsenal at home and Leicester away is a superb return. No idea, though, why Bony stayed on - clearly injured and couldn't run. Ridiculous. — Stuart James (@StuartJamesGNM) February 3, 2018

For the second time in one-week Carvalhal's side fought back from a one goal deficit, and the attitude on display from the entire squad pleased the Swans manager.

He said: “Something important today is that my boys reacted after we went behind. We were losing against Watford and against Arsenal and we came back to win those games.

“Today, in a difficult stadium against a difficult team, we came back to get a point. That shows you that the mental part of my team is very strong. The players were always focused on what they must do. They were calm and they achieved a point.

“We are happy because the history of Swansea at Leicester is very poor. We haven’t won here since 1950 and we lost the last seven, but we broke this run. We got a point and we need that in the position we are in,” he added.