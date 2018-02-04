Chelsea Loan Star Mason Mount Defiant Over First Team Prospects Despite Discouraging Youth Stats

Chelsea loan star Mason Mount has been speaking about his prospects of breaking into the Blues' first team, dismissing the club's discouraging amount of youth success stories.

The 19-year-old is one of a number of youngsters contracted to the west Londoners to have been loaned out for the 2018/19 campaign - plying his trade for the time being with the Dutch Eredivisie's VSB Vitesse.

📈 | @masonmount_10 van @MijnVitesse is verkozen tot het Eredivisie talent van de maand (januari) 🇬🇧 Niet alleen door 2 keer te scoren; in 3 duels met Vitesse wist geen één speler meer kansen te creëren 👌 Bekijk hier alle stats: https://t.co/rRZaVlWMWA #eredivisie #onsvoetbal pic.twitter.com/D7fO2xRSsE — Eredivisie (@eredivisie) January 31, 2018

The Portsmouth-born midfielder has been going along nicely in the Netherlands, making 16 appearances in the league and scoring six goals so far.

Mount has also made his Europa League bow this season which is bound to be a good thing for his swift development, something that the player himself reckons will carry him into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

He said, via Dutch publications NOS: "My goal was and is to make the first team [at Chelsea]. My dad told me: 'Son, you realise [John] Terry’s the only youth player who made the first team in the last 20 years?' So I told him: ‘Then I’ll be the next'."

Chelsea's neglect of promising youth players over the years has certainly been well-documented, and news of players leaving the club to embark on a loan spell is usually greeted these days with frustration rather than optimism.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Since Terry, only Ruben Loftus-Cheek has shown any real sign of perhaps making the first team, but it'll remain to be seen how he gets on with breaking into the first team next season once he returns from his stint with Crystal Palace - especially with the club having signed Danny Drinkwater and most recently Ross Barkley.

