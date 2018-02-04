Chris Hughton Lauds Brighton's 'Special Goals' Over West Ham as Seagulls Soar to Victory

Brighton manager Chris Hughton praised his team's performance in their 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, and said that 'special goals' played a key part in the result.

Glenn Murray opened the scoring for Brighton at the Amex before Javier Hernandez levelled for the visitors. But super strikes from Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross helped the Seagulls to a first league win of 2018.

3⃣ FT: Izquierdo’s stunner and another from Gross secure maximum points for the Seagulls, after Hernandez cancelled out Murray’s opener in the first half. The Colombian’s sublime effort gave Albion confidence to push on and win the game. #BHAFC 3 #WHUFC 1 #BHAWHU pic.twitter.com/mPVE7ZM8Kz — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 3, 2018

"Glenn’s goal was a typical striker run, but you need them special goals that players can create," Hughton told the club's official website.

“Both players that scored them are capable of that, and we need more of that from them."

Murray's early goal settled Brighton's nerves and they seemed to be in control of the game before Hernandez's equaliser. The match then appeared to be hanging in the balance until Izquierdo's goal, and Hughton praised the timing and quality of the Colombian's strike.

No chance celebrating that golazo without me bro 😂 @JoseIzquierdo7 Boys were rock solid, thoroughly deserved the win 🎉 Massive one next up at stoke 💪🏼. pic.twitter.com/CdYFeAXacX — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) February 3, 2018

“It gave us the lead and that was the lift," said Hughton. "At that stage in the second half it was still 1-1, and it’s very nervous and can go either way.





“You need something to break that deadlock, and when it’s a goal like that, it lifts you even more.”

Hughton also spoke highly of Brighton's performance in general, particularly after the disappointment of losing their early lead.

“We started the game really well and took the lead with a good goal - but it was a little bit disappointing that we let our levels drop halfway through the first half," Hughton said.

“West Ham are a good side with a lot of good players, and it was disappointing to concede the goal, but we came out in the second half and were the better side.

“Probably in that second half, it was as good as we’ve been all season in regards to threatening and looking like we could get more goals.”