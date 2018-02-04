Eddie Howe Admits His Side 'Grew Into Game' After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Stoke

Eddie Howe admitted his Bournemouth side had to grow into the game after they came from behind to beat Stoke 2-1 at Vitality Stadium.

Stoke began the brighter of the two sides, with Xherdan Shaqiri having a shot cleared off the line just seconds before he put the visitors in front with an unmarked header. The game was played at a high tempo and both sides were creating chances, however Bournemouth left it late to show the same attacking devastation they showed in their 3-0 win over Chelsea days before.

Substitute Joshua King got his side back on level terms after a deflected clearance dropped the ball into his path which he calmly struck beyond Jack Butland. Then just a matter of minutes later, Bournemouth were ahead after another substitute Lys Mousset headed in from close range to award the Cherries all three points.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Howe admitted his side's first half performance was poor, however praised his players on how they got themselves back into the game in the second half.

He said: "We weren't great in the first period, we had to dig in and make sure we didn't concede a second goal.

"We always back ourselves to finish strong here at home and get the crowd involved and that happened in the second half when we scored some good goals.

"It is difficult in this division when you go behind with the quality of the players you're playing against, breaking a team down, it is tough and we knew it was going to be difficult. Stoke are a very well organised team under Paul and they had a game plan and they played very well in the first half.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

"But we grew into the game as we proved and I thought we finished very strongly. The fitness levels are so good in this team and I think it showed again today."

Although it may not have been the glamorous display Bournemouth produced against Chelsea, Howe reiterated any Premier League win is a good one, and also expressed his delight for the substitutes who got themselves on the scoresheet.

He added: "I think any win in the Premier League you take great satisfaction from. I don't think you can judge them really, they're all as special as each other and today was a totally different feel from the Chelsea game.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

"I'm pleased for both players. It shows the quality of the squad in that two players who don't start the game come on and impact for us. Josh is such a big player for us, he had such a good season last year and I think that goal will do him the world of good.





"Lys has been waiting for his first Premier League goal. He is such a talented player and he can do very special things on the football pitch. I'm delighted he's got off the mark for us."

The win now takes Bournemouth up to ninth in the league and extended their run of unbeaten games in the Premier League to seven. They will be hoping to carry their rich vein of form into their next game against Huddersfield Town next Sunday.