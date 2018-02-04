How to watch Espanyol vs. Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday, February 4.
After eliminating Espanyol from the Copa del Rey, Barcelona gets another crack at its city rival in league play on Sunday.
Barcelona had to battle back from a 1-0 first-leg deficit to advance to the semifinals on a 2-1 aggregate, and it took a first step toward the final with a 1-0 win over Valencia in their first leg on Thursday.
In the league, Barcelona is in great shape, as it remains undefeated and sits 11 points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid.
Espanyol, winless in its last three league games (0-2-1), is seeking a greater buffer from the drop zone, as it sits five points out of the relegation places.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.