After eliminating Espanyol from the Copa del Rey, Barcelona gets another crack at its city rival in league play on Sunday.

Barcelona had to battle back from a 1-0 first-leg deficit to advance to the semifinals on a 2-1 aggregate, and it took a first step toward the final with a 1-0 win over Valencia in their first leg on Thursday.

In the league, Barcelona is in great shape, as it remains undefeated and sits 11 points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid.

Espanyol, winless in its last three league games (0-2-1), is seeking a greater buffer from the drop zone, as it sits five points out of the relegation places.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.