FIFA 18 Players Scramble Ultimate Team Player With 5 Star Skill Level For Only 200 Coins

Players of the enormously-popular computer game franchise FIFA 18 are scrambling to snap up Aalborg BK winger Edison Flores, after discovering that the player - worth just 200 coins on Ultimate Team - boasts a five-star rating for skills.

As cited by the FC Peru twitter account, the 23-year-old has managed to slip under the radar since the game's release last September but is now becoming a popular figure among gamers who look to sign a bargain option with all the skills necessary to outwit their opponents. Flores has been capped on 25 occasions by Peru and is set to make their World Cup 2018 squad.

DATO FC: El peruano ha anotado 5 goles en las ELIMINATORIAS MÁS DIFÍCILES DEL MUNDO. pic.twitter.com/5PoT0RhUj0 — FC Perú (@fcperu_) September 13, 2017

While his 63 rating may be a far cry from the elite players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Messi, Flores' dazzling skills on the ball make him a bronze bargain simply too good to turn down. In the real footballing world, Flores' side are currently sitting mid-table in the Danish Super League, after scoring just 18 goals in 19 matches.

Meanwhile, FIFA 18 players have been cheekily earning themselves thousands of ultimate team coins - after finding a loophole in the system. Players have been setting the difficulty to the hardest level possible, which apparently makes their opponents more aggressive. The resulting red cards have enabled easier wins, and have seen users rake in some coins.

Players have also been enjoying the latest 'Winter Ones to Watch' update of FIFA 18, which has introduced Ultimate Team new cards for a host of January signings.





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan received Arsenal versions of their cards upon their move to the Emirates Stadium, alongside new Manchester City signing Aymeric Laporte.



