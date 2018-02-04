Graeme Souness Claims Harry Kane Could Be the First £200m Man and Urges Him to Join Real Madrid

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has claimed that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is good enough to play for Real Madrid, urging the England international to join the La Liga giants in the summer.


There have been rumours circulating for quite some time now linking 24-year-old Kane with European champions Real Madrid and former Spurs man Souness - writing in his column for the Sunday Times - feels that the England striker should follow in the footsteps of Gareth Bale and go to the Bernabeu, should they come calling in the summer.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Souness feels that with Spurs not having the financial firepower as some of their Premier League rivals and with Kane possibly feeling that ‘he’s better than players who are getting [paid] twice as much and winning medals’ could be contributing factors into influencing him to leave north London.

Souness writes: “I’m fully aware that I will be upsetting some fans with what I’m about to argue, but, being impartial, I believe that Harry Kane should leave for Real Madrid this summer, if he gets the chance.

“The fee Real will have to pay for Kane will start with a two and be followed by eight zeros. I reckon that he could become the first £200m player.”

Though Souness believes Kane has the ability to pull on the famous white jersey of Real Madrid, the same can’t be said for his Tottenham compatriot Dele Alli and boss Mauricio Pochettino, who Souness believes haven’t hit the level in their respective careers to warrant a call-up from the Spanish giants just yet.

“Kane’s ready for Real Madrid, but Dele Alli isn’t,” Souness continued. “I’ve seen a definite improvement in Kane since he came into Tottenham’s team, but not to the same extent in Alli.

“Similarly, Real Madrid can’t be considering Mauricio Pochettino based on what he’s won. His publicity is great and he’s deemed to have done a good job at Tottenham, but if he’s being touted for the manager’s job at Real it tells me there’s a lack of candidates.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“Zinedine Zidane’s track record of two Champions League’s and a La Liga title in the past two seasons is the standard expected there.”

