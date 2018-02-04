Hilarious Gladbach and Leipzig Twitter Accounts Get a Little Distracted During Boring Game

Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig contested a pretty dull affair in the Bundesliga on Saturday, but the clubs' respective Twitter accounts did their level best to liven things up a bit with some pretty good banter.

It was quite a tight match between the two sides, who are just two teams out of six fighting it out for two remaining Champions League spots with Bayern Munich miles ahead at the top.

Hmm, k.



⚪⚪⚪

⚪🔴⚪

⚫⚪⚪ — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 3, 2018

Neither really wanted to lose and after 80 minutes of not a great deal happening, Gladbach called out Leipzig for a game of tic-tac-toe (noughts and crosses, to you and I living on the correct side of the pond).

Leipzig accepted and entertained the hosts, and the game was just as close as the football match that was still apparently being played.

gg



⚫🔴⚪

🔴🔴⚫

⚫⚫🔴 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 3, 2018

The pulsating exchange ended in a draw, which might have foreshadowed the result on the pitch but for Ademola Lookman to strike a late winner for the visitors.

AN ENGLISH PLAYER SCORED IN THE BUNDESLIGA.



Ademola Lookman becomes the first Englishman since Owen Hargreaves on the 5th August 2005 to score a Bundesliga goal. 10 minutes into his Leipzig debut. Not bad. — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) February 3, 2018

The teenager is on loan with the Germans for the rest of the season from Everton, and was introduced as a second half substitute for his home debut on Saturday.

After coming on, he collected the ball centrally before dribbling to the right-hand side of the penalty area before finishing across the goalkeeper into the far corner to win the game.

What an ideal situation for us! 🧐 pic.twitter.com/YKlGUU5lCU — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 3, 2018

Leipzig stay third with the result - level on points with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen - who had wade in on the game of tic-tac-toe with some banter of their own to say 'What and ideal situation for us!' complete with Steve Carrell gif, obvz.

