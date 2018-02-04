Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Blasts His Side's 'Weak Character' as Serie A Slide Continues

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has criticised his team's 'weak character', as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Crotone at San Siro on Saturday.

The 58-year-old watched on from the touchline as the Nerazzurri recorded their eighth game without a win in Serie A - a run that has essentially cost them the league title.

Spalletti acknowledges that his underperforming stars are very low on confidence at the moment, and told Mediaset Premium, as quoted by Football Italia: "Clearly a little worry does set in, because we don’t see many improvements even after changes. We can’t just throw our hats in the air, we must work to find some certainties through daily training that can give us a clear idea how to progress.

"Evidently, there are some difficulties, because after all this time we’ve not won a game and can’t play in fluid fashion either.

"We’re below par in more or less every area. A few of the players who can make the difference and give that extra quality are a little below par. At the end of the day, it depends on what we do on a daily basis and every day we do well in training, but during the match situation we lack the confidence to get the result.

"Once something goes wrong, we lose confidence and seem to have a weak character. We return to having the fears of what was in the past."

Inter are now languishing in fourth in the table after keeping pace with Napoli and Juventus at the very top only a couple of months ago, and are locked in a battle with Lazio, Roma and perhaps even Sampdoria for the final remaining Champions League place.

