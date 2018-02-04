Jose Mourinho Criticises 'Quiet' Old Trafford Atmosphere After Win Over Huddersfield

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has taken a subtle dig at the club's fans after Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for his new club in a routine victory over the struggling Terriers at Old Trafford.

But Mourinho made clear his view that the crowd could have been more responsive to United's performance.

"He played only three (matches) and the first at Old Trafford, and I think Old Trafford, in spite of being a quiet stadium, the pitch is big, the grass is nice and obviously the players feel very comfortable playing here," Mourinho said - quoted by Sky Sports.

Asked to explain, Mourinho added: "It's not Portsmouth. I remember Portsmouth - such a small stadium, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible.





"In here, the atmosphere is a bit quiet and there is not very (much enthusiasm). But the players like to play at home."

Sanchez appeared to have squandered his opportunity to score on his home debut, but he reacted quickly when his penalty was saved to score the rebound.

“He was really enjoying the dynamic of the team and the dynamic he was giving to the team," Mourinho added.

“I don’t think it is a dream goal for Alexis – every player prefers to score a penalty. But it also shows his attention to detail, his reaction and his desire. So for me, that’s fine.”

United are next in action with a trip to play Newcastle on Sunday.