Jupp Heynckes Reveals Intention to Have Entire Squad Raring to Go for Treble Chase After Mainz Win

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes is planning to rotate his squad a lot more, with matches set to come at him thick and fast as the season moves on into the definitive period.

The Bundesliga champions saw their lead at the top of the league table grow to 18 points after a 2-0 win against FSV Mainz at the OPEL Stadium on Saturday afternoon. First-half volleys from Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez sealed the win for Heynckes men, but it was by no means a comfortable victory as the home side pushed them hard and created good chances themselves.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

"We played very well in the first half and went into a 2-0 lead," the German coach said following the victory, via  ESPNFC.


"We also began the second half well and had a host of chances to increase our lead which we didn't take. 


"We allowed Mainz back into the game as we were careless and weren't alert enough.


"On the whole though, it was a deserved win but I compliment Mainz on their performance. These are never easy games and you have to realise that teams involved in a relegation battle tend to raise their game against FC Bayern."

The manager also revealed minor issues with some of his players forced him into a bigger rotation that he had first planned, but hinted that everyone would get sufficient minutes to keep them ready for the glut of fixtures to come.

"I had to rotate more than I wanted today as Javi Martinez suffered a minor injury in training on Friday and Arturo Vidal picked up a stomach bug," he claimed.

"However, I want all my players to get playing time as they all work brilliantly throughout the week in training. That way when the DFB Pokal and Champions League games come around, not only is there competition for places but they are all top fit."

