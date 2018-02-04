Man Utd Supposedly in Talks With Justin Kluivert Over Possible Summer Switch From Ajax

Manchester United are reportedly in 'advanced talks' with Ajax teen sensation Justin Kluivert about a possible switch to Old Trafford in the summer.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho knows the Dutch youngster well from when he worked as a translator at Barcelona when Justin's dad Patrick Kluivert used to play - the former striker used to bring his son along to training.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Mourinho is said to have taken a special interest in the development of Kluivert Jr, and was on hand to console him after United triumphed over Ajax in last season's Europa League final.

He is considered one of the top young prospects in Dutch football, and as reported by the Mirror, United are ready to lodge a bid to sign the player up ahead of next season.

Kluivert has already made 29 appearances for Ajax after making his debut as a 17-year-old last season, and scored seven goals this season including an incredible hat-trick against Roda JC.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Should United be succesful in their pursuit of Kluivert and he joins up ahead of 2018/19, it will be interesting to learn the fate of Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman was dropped to the substitutes' bench this weekend for the clash with Huddersfield, and came on for the last 13 minutes with the game sewn up at 2-0.

Despite some lively showings on the left wing this season he has failed to make himself indispensable to Jose Mourinho, who doesn't seem to wholly trust the former Monaco attacker.

