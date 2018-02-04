Martin Keown Claims Arsenal New Boy 'Can't Believe' Strength of Gunners' Attacking Options

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Martin Keown believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be pinching himself at the embarrassment of attacking riches alongside him at Arsenal, after the Gabonese international scored his first goal for his new team against Everton on Saturday.

Aubameyang's goal was one of five for a rampant Arsenal as they humiliated their visitors at the Emirates. Aaron Ramsey scored a hat-trick and Laurent Koscielny was also on the scoresheet.

It was a positive response to Arsenal's defeat at Swansea in midweek, and Keown believes that the future may be brighter for the Gunners now that they have such strength-in-depth among their forward players.

“This guy [Aubameyang] at the front, he can’t believe it," said the former Arsenal defender on BT Sport.


“He’s come to Arsenal and has got Mesut Ozil giving him supplies, Henrikh Mkhitaryan…he doesn’t know who to look to first for him to score his goals from!”

Mkhitaryan was also making his first start in Arsenal colours, having joined from Manchester United in what was essentially a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez. The Armenian enjoyed a stellar home debut, assisting three of the goals, including Aubameyang's.

The other player singled out for praise by Keown, Mesut Ozil, has been one of Arsenal's most impressive performers in a season where consistency has been a struggle. He has scored four goals and made seven assists this campaign.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It was the second consecutive home league game in which Arsenal have been 4-0 up at half-time, after they did the same against Crystal Palace two weeks ago. But the defeat to Swansea sandwiched between those results emphasises Arsenal's struggle to build momentum.

The Gunners have not won consecutive Premier League games since November, and will struggle to end that run when they face rivals Tottenham at Wembley next weekend.

