Martin Keown Claims Arsenal New Boy 'Can't Believe' Strength of Gunners' Attacking Options

Martin Keown believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be pinching himself at the embarrassment of attacking riches alongside him at Arsenal, after the Gabonese international scored his first goal for his new team against Everton on Saturday.

Aubameyang's goal was one of five for a rampant Arsenal as they humiliated their visitors at the Emirates. Aaron Ramsey scored a hat-trick and Laurent Koscielny was also on the scoresheet.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (@BVB, @Arsenal) is the third player to score on both his Bundesliga and Premier League (since 1992) debut, after Mark Hughes (Bayern, Man Utd) and Gilberto (Hertha, Spurs) #ARSEVE — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) February 3, 2018

It was a positive response to Arsenal's defeat at Swansea in midweek, and Keown believes that the future may be brighter for the Gunners now that they have such strength-in-depth among their forward players.

“This guy [Aubameyang] at the front, he can’t believe it," said the former Arsenal defender on BT Sport.





“He’s come to Arsenal and has got Mesut Ozil giving him supplies, Henrikh Mkhitaryan…he doesn’t know who to look to first for him to score his goals from!”

"It seemed from the outside it was toxic in the changing room. Sánchez going creates a clean slate..."



"It's been hanging over the club. The Arsenal fans realise now they have a top quality centre-forward."



Martin Keown and Steven Gerrard discuss Aubameyang and Sánchez. pic.twitter.com/3E099dbrLy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 3, 2018

Mkhitaryan was also making his first start in Arsenal colours, having joined from Manchester United in what was essentially a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez. The Armenian enjoyed a stellar home debut, assisting three of the goals, including Aubameyang's.

The other player singled out for praise by Keown, Mesut Ozil, has been one of Arsenal's most impressive performers in a season where consistency has been a struggle. He has scored four goals and made seven assists this campaign.

It was the second consecutive home league game in which Arsenal have been 4-0 up at half-time, after they did the same against Crystal Palace two weeks ago. But the defeat to Swansea sandwiched between those results emphasises Arsenal's struggle to build momentum.

The Gunners have not won consecutive Premier League games since November, and will struggle to end that run when they face rivals Tottenham at Wembley next weekend.