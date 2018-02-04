Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Sees Himself Still Managing at the Ripe Old Age of 70

Arsene Wenger has often spoken about life after football; how he struggles to imagine what his life may be like after he retires from managing football. Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez seems to share this fear of life after management, as he thinks he'll be managing even at the age of 70-years-old.

His struggling Newcastle side travels to South East London to take on Crystal Palace, managed by 70-year-old Roy Hodgson. Asked if he would also see himself still managing at the age of 70, Benitez said (via BBC Sport): "At the moment, I have to say yes, obviously, because I like the passion of football, I like my job.

"You have managers doing the job for years because of the energy that we have, the passion and the desire for winning that we have. With the desire for winning I have, I cannot see a normal life for myself."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

In his illustrious career, the 57-year-old has enjoyed a plethora of high-profile managerial careers. Across his impressive 32-year career he has managed at Real Madrid, Liverpool, Valencia and Chelsea, however, it is his current role at Newcastle that is proving a difficult one.



After starting this season so promising, it has been an insidious slide back down to the gravitational pull of the relegation zone. Added to the equation is the disconnect between Benitez and the board, a lack transfer activity, and constant rumours regarding the club's ownership future.

Newcastle, who have won only twice in their last 16 Premier League games, sit 16th in the table with a favourable goal difference being their only salvation from being in the bottom three.