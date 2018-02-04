Paul Clement Outlines Where Arsene Wenger and Arsenal Have Gone Wrong This Season

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Former Swansea City manager Paul Clement has offered his two cents' worth about Arsenal's shortcomings this season, putting it all down to a lack of consistency.

The 46-year-old - sacked by the Welsh club back in December and replaced by Carlos Carvalhal - reckons the Gunners' inability to string positive results against all kinds of opposition in the Premier League has harmed their chances of finishing amongst the Champions League places this season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports, via the Express, he said: "That’s the difference between a good side and an excellent side. Whoever they’re playing, home or away, big teams, smaller teams, they [an excellent side] manage to get good results.


"Arsenal have been a bit inconsistent, they had that 3-1 loss to Swansea very recently and next game they put in a performance like that [versus Everton].

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"That’s a big frustration as a manager, you always want consistency. Players want to be consistent but as a manager you want the team and collective group to be consistent."

Arsenal fans will be feeling much better about things though after their team trounced Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey starred with a hat-trick of assists and goals respectively, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also made a promising debut following his club-record move from Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day.

For the moment Arsenal lie sixth in the Premier League table, five points adrift of Chelsea and Liverpool in fourth and third. Spurs are also in the mix and could leapfrog the reds into third with a win over them at Anfield on Sunday.

