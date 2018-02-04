Sky Sports Pundit Warns 'Nervous' Liverpool Against the Threat of Harry Kane Ahead of Clash

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has cautioned his former club about the dangers that Tottenham striker Harry Kane poses to their defence. Liverpool host Spurs on Super Sunday, and Souness is fearful of what the Premier League's top goalscorer can do to Liverpool's much-maligned defence.

In his Sunday Times column (via Football Insider), Souness wrote: ''Liverpool will be nervous about facing Kane today after he scored twice last October and after the goals, they conceded against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup.

''It won’t be anything like as easy as it was at Huddersfield. That Billy Ocean song, When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, should be played in the home dressing-room at Anfield — to remind them that’s what they don’t do often enough.''

The reverse fixture saw Spurs destroy Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side 4-1, scoring twice when the two sides met at Wembley in October.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Harry Kane has scored 21 times in 24 Premier League appearances, and despite not scoring in his side's impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United midweek, he posed many dangers to the United defence. 

It's a danger that will travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, as Spurs who sit two points behind their hosts, will look to work their way back into the top four with a win against The Reds.

