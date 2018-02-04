Swansea Receive Huge Double Injury Blow With Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer to Undergo Surgery

Swansea City have been dealt a huge blow to their survival hopes with the news that Wilfried Bony and Leroy will both have to have surgery on their respective injuries.

Both players sustained their injuries - Bony tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and Fer rupturing his Achilles - during the 1-1 with Leicester on Saturday, and both will now miss the rest of the season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

In a statement issued via their official website, the Swans said: "A scan confirmed the Dutch midfielder had ruptured his Achilles and he is now expected to undergo surgery.

"The Ivory Coast international suffered the knee injury when he landed awkwardly just moments after coming on as a second-half substitute at the King Power Stadium.

"Despite battling on to help secure the Swans a precious point in their survival fight, Bony left the stadium in a knee brace. Both players will be assessed further in the week and an update will follow."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Swansea lie 17th in the Premier League thanks to an encouraging run of form of late under new boss Carlos Carvalhal that has seen them topple the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

It is a bitter pill to swallow for the Welsh club, with the transfer window having closed on Wednesday meaning they cannot bring anyone in temporarily to replace the duo - it'll now be down to the current crop to drag the club away from the mire.

