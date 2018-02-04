VIDEO: Frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo's Dig at Cameraman Following Surprise Substitution

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his frustration on Saturday by telling a cameraman to focus on the game instead of filming his reaction to being substituted.

The 32-year-old was hooked by Zinedine Zidane during Real Madrid's disappointing 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Levante, and didn't take kindly to being showcased to television audiences immediately after.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Ironically, the Portugal captain is famous for frequently looking up at the big screen to check that the camera is on him, but this time he had no desire to be the centre of attention.

Ronaldo was subbed off with Los Blancos leading 2-1, and appeared to be telling the cameraman 'focus on the game. don't show me, show the match' - the former Manchester United winger arguably frustrated after another lacklustre display.

(Credits: @iiAboodista )pic.twitter.com/JRWLopS5Rl — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) February 3, 2018

Perhaps he knew that there was to be another goal in the game, because in the 89th minute, Giampaolo Pazzini stunned the visitors with an equaliser.

Real Madrid sit fourth in the table after the result and have no chance of retaining their La Liga title this season, with table-toppers Barcelona 18 points ahead of them in the standings after 21 games.

Madrid are only two points ahead of Villarreal in fifth, and need to careful they don't get sucked into a battle for a Champions League spot. Failure to qualify - admittedly an unlikely notion - would surely mean the sack for Zinedine Zidane. There is therefore a lot riding on their European clash with Paris Saint-Germain in a couple of weeks' time.

