West Ham Midfielder Joao Mario Reveals He Could Be Open to an Extended Stay in the Premier League

West Ham midfielder Joao Mario has revealed to Sky Sports that he could be open to staying at the club on a permanent basis, following his loan move from Inter Milan.

The Hammers will have the Portuguese international for the remainder of the campaign after acquiring the 25-year-old on deadline day.



Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Mario has been thrown straight into the mix in David Moyes’ side, with his second start of the season coming on Saturday during West Ham’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Though the result wouldn’t have been what West Ham fans would have wanted to see, they’ll take some comfort from the performance of their new signing, who slotted in well in the Hammers’ midfield.

He showcased his unquestionable ability after providing a lovely flicked assist following a well-worked goal and finish from West Ham’s under-fire striker Javier Hernandez, and Hammers fans will be eager to find out what else Mario has in his arsenal.

A dummy from Joao Mario gives Chicha space in their box and he rifles the ball into the top right hand corner.



Brilliant goal!#BHAWHU #COYI 1-1 (30) — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 3, 2018

Mario has revealed his thoughts so far regarding his time in east London, while claiming that it is possible that a more extended stay in the Premier League could be on the cards after his loan deal expires.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 31-time capped Portugal international said: “At the end of the season I may stay here. I want to help West Ham stay in the Premier League, I want to show the fans what my value is.”

West Ham are in somewhat of an injury crisis at the moment with the in-form Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic both on the sidelines.

The Hammers’ defeat to Brighton leaves them just three points off the drop zone in 12th, though they are only four points off of ninth-placed Bournemouth.

West Ham will entertain Watford at the London Stadium on Saturday in their next Premier League fixture. The Hornets currently sit just one place below the Irons in 13th, with only goal difference separating the two sides.