Zinedine Zidane 'Disgusted' With Real Madrid After Throwing Away Lead Twice in Levante Draw

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane revealed he was "disgusted" with his side following their 2-2 draw with Levante on Saturday evening.

Twice Los Blancos took the lead through Sergio Ramos and Isco, but on both occasions were pegged back by the La Liga relegation strugglers, with Giampaolo Pazzini's 89th minute equaliser coming just eight minutes after the Spanish capital side had put themselves into a winning position.

Real Madrid in 2016-17 vs. Real Madrid in 2017-18 🦁😿 pic.twitter.com/u86UWkJlYx — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 3, 2018

The stalemate is just the latest in a long line of disappointing results so far this campaign for the reigning champions, and following the full-time whistle, the French manager pulled no punches, insisting his side's second half performance was shameful.

"I'm not upset, I'm disgusted, this is hard to take", Zidane told SPORT following the Ciutat de Valencia showdown.

"Disgusted with the result taking into account how we played in the first half.

Real Madrid drop 2 more points. I still think they’ll make it to next season’s Europa League though. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 3, 2018

"The truth is the game was under control and we had done the hard part, which is scoring. We scored the second, 2-1, but we made two errors and they scored two goals against us. It's hard to understand after what happened last week, also here in Valencia (4-1 win).

"After our second goal we had to control the ball, nothing else, and defensively we were not good. From four chances they scored two goals."

It is hard to count on how many occasions Madrid have been punished for sloppy defending on the counter attack so far this season, with both goals, as well as chances for more, coming from lacklustre tracking at the back.

Even if Real Madrid went on a 17-game winning streak they couldn’t match last year’s total in La Liga 👀 pic.twitter.com/xQEGsWq7jc — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 4, 2018

However, despite the disappointment, Zidane insisted he had no plans to shy away from the challenge ahead.

"It means we have to work harder still", the Frenchman said.

"The second goal we could have avoided after scoring our second one. That annoys me because we work on those things. We know the rival, on the counter attack, can cause you damage."

33 - Giampaolo Pazzini is the second eldest player to have scored against Real Madrid this season (33 years 6 months) after Jorge Molina (35 years 9 months). Veteran pic.twitter.com/B9Nv0PAE50 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 3, 2018

Due to their truly shoddy showing this term in La Liga, as well as their shock Copa del Rey exit last month, Zidane's future has been thrown into question.

There were further signs of unrest within the camp as the 45-year-old removed star-man Cristiano Ronaldo shortly after his side had taken the lead for the second time, a decision not taken well by the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo to cameraman: Don't show me, show the match

(Credits: @iiAboodista )pic.twitter.com/JRWLopS5Rl — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) February 3, 2018

But despite the rumours, the former midfielder insisted his focus is simply on their next clash when they welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

"I'm thinking about the next game, nothing else", Zidane responded when asked about his future."