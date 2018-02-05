Ajax Starlet Justin Kluivert Rules Himself Out of Manchester United Transfer 'for Now'

Ajax winger Justin Kluivert has ruled out a move to Manchester United for the near future. The Premier League side were willing to pay £10m for the 18-year-old star and were reportedly in advanced talks with the Dutch side over his transfer, according to the Mirror.

United boss Jose Mourinho has known the Dutch Under-21 star since he was a little boy, when he would go to Barcelona with his dad, Patrick. Mourinho was working for the Spanish side when Kluivert's father played for the club.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The Portuguese manager appears to be fond of the young player and was seen comforting him after the Red Devils' Europa Cup final win against Ajax last season.

However, it looks like the winger is already set on his future and has shut down any rumours of a move to Manchester.

"I have heard the rumours but I haven’t spoken to Mourinho.

"A move to Manchester United wouldn’t make sense, for now," said Kluivert, as quoted by Metro.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages