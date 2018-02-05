Arsenal Boss Wenger Likens New Signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Fan Favourite Santi Cazorla

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has discussed the similarities between new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gunners fan favourite Santi Cazorla.

Mkhitaryan seems to have settled into north London immediately, racking up an incredible three assists on his Emirates Stadium debut against Everton on Saturday evening, and giving Arsenal fans plenty of reason to be excited about his arrival.

And now, after a mesmerising passing display put on by the Armenian at the weekend, his new manager Wenger has gone on to claim that Mkhitaryan is a very similar player to pass master Cazorla:

“There are similarities there [between Mkhitaryan and Cazorla],” He said, via the Telegraph. “Santi was an exceptional football player. I met Mkhitaryan before [he joined Manchester United] and I always liked his game.

"He’s a player dedicated totally. He comes from a country, Armenia, where you need special character to become a great football player. He looks happy to play football because he just loves it.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The arrivals of Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang weren't the only things getting Arsenal fans giddy ahead of their enthralling 5-1 victory over the Toffees; with Mesut Ozil finally signing a long term deal at the club - killing speculation of an imminent departure.

However, full back Hector Bellerin claims that the players always knew he would stay with the club.

“Everyone in the training ground and everyone in the team knew - he’s a guy who loves London, loves Arsenal and he gets really angry when things don’t go well,” the Spanish right back said.

“When you see the players we have up front and the players on the bench who can come on, you’re thinking of the creativity and the electricity they bring into the team and it is something very rare to find.”