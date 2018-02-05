Arsenal's Pursuit of Serbian Winger Steps Up Once Again With Fresh Scouting Reports

Arsenal have once again been linked with Benfica midfielder Andrija Zivkovic, prompting fresh speculation about a move for the Serbian in the next transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who has been with Benfica since 2016, has apparently been on the Gunners’ radar since the lad was at former club Partizan Belgrade.

Throughout 2017, various media outlets, particularly in Portugal, have been reporting on various goings on that would indicate Arsenal’s significant interest in the Serbian.

JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/GettyImages

In February 2017, Portuguese newspaper Record claimed that Arsenal had sent officials to a match to watch Zivkovic in action (via Sportwitness).

A few months later, the same publication claimed that Arsenal had sent scouts to watch the winger play for Serbia in the Euro U21 championships.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

And in December, it was claimed that Arsenal had sent a club official to Portugal following Benfica’s match against Manchester United.

Arsenal supposedly had someone watch Benfica beat Rio Ave 5-1 on Saturday, and Zivkovic was once again though to be the target.

Great to see Andrija Zivkovic getting a chance for Benfica again and playing really well. Hopefully he doesn't get mysteriously benched again. — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) February 3, 2018

Arsenal will have been able to watch the player in a different role, as he played in midfield rather than on the wing.

He was one of Benfica’s better performers during the fixture and will have definitely impressed any Arsenal scouts that were there.