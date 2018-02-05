Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Plays Down Talk of Title Race Following Victory Over Valencia

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has played down talk of a title race and claimed that his side are still a long way from catching leaders Barcelona.

On Sunday night, Los Rojiblancos closed the gap at the top with a 1-0 win against Valencia, while earlier on in the day the Catalan giants dropped two points as they drew 1-1 with Espanyol.

Nine points still separates the top two and speaking after his sides win on Sunday night Simeone dismissed any talk of a title race and claimed that his side are still a long way from catching the league leaders, as quoted by Football Espana.


“We are still a long way from that, we are focused on growing as a team. 


“I will be leaving the stadium tonight thinking about the hard work of my players, how they went about their jobs and their commitment - as a Coach, that gives you a lot of satisfaction.”

Antoine Greizmann Reacts Angrily & Tells Atletico Fans to Shush During Hard-Fought Win Over Valencia

It was an important victory for Los Rojiblancos especially with Barcelona slipping up. The top two meet in early March at the Nou Camp and despite the skepticism from Simoene, the Argentinian will undoubtedly be hoping that the title race will be well and truly on by that stage. 

