Barcelona Confirm Lucas Digne Sidelined After Fracturing Finger in Sunday's Espanyol Stalemate

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Barcelona have confirmed that left-back Lucas Digne suffered a fractured finger during his side's 1-1 Catalan Derby draw with Espanyol on Sunday afternoon, but have been unable to clarify a timescale on his return. 

The 24-year-old was favoured in defence over regular Jordi Alba by boss Ernesto Valverde in what was the fourth derbi barceloni of the season.

Periquitos took the lead shortly after the hour mark as Gerard Moreno latched onto a beautifully fizzed Sergio Garcia cross from the right-hand side to nod home past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, with less than 10 minutes to go, Blaugrana centre-back Gerard Pique levelled things up in similar fashion after his bullet header had too much power behind it for Espanyol custodian Diego Lopez. 


But, despite coming back yet again this season, and setting the club's longest ever unbeaten start to a La Liga campaign, it was not all god news for Valverde's outfit, who lost Digne with 15 minutes to go with what now has been confirmed a fractured finger. 

Although the usual timeframe for recover from such an injury is around two to three weeks, the Blaugrana medical staff have been unable to set in stone a date when the France international will be available for selection again. 


"Lucas Digne has a fractured finger in his right hand", the Catalan club stated via their official Twitter page. "His recovery will determine his availability."

Despite names such as Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic starting proceedings from the substitutes' bench on Sunday, Alba's absence was also clear to see during the contest, and the Premier Division leaders will not be too cut up over losing the former Paris Saint-Germain man for a short period of time. 

