Barcelona President Taunts Liverpool Massively by Claiming More Future Transfer Swoops on Reds

Barcelona president Jordi Mestre has sent taunts Liverpool's way, suggesting that the signing of Philippe Coutinho won't be the last time the Catalan club come fishing for more of their talents.

Barcelona finally ended the Coutinho tug of war when he signed for the Spanish club for £142m, becoming the third player in recent Liverpool history to make the switch to the Catalan club.

Recent dealings between both clubs have seen Javier Mascherano, as well as Luis Suarez, make the switch from Liverpool to Barcelona, which proved to be good omens. Each time the La Liga side has signed a player from Liverpool they have gone on to win the Champions League that season.

Mestre is hoping that Coutinho can bring forth the same wealth of luck, and if he does Mestre has taunted Liverpool with a possible return for more of their stars. It is a statement that is enough to install fear in the possibility of losing star man Mohamed Salah.

Mestre told Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via Sunday Express: “If so, we will be signing players from Liverpool... But they [need to be] more cheap,”

Despite Coutinho being the second most expensive signing in football history, the Barca president maintained that the signing of the Brazilian was a good deal. He added: ”The interest of the club has always been to take Coutinho to Barcelona.

"The difference is that there has been a substantial reduction in the cost of this transfer.

"We are not going to discuss the numbers. The important thing is we have the player here.

"If I reveal numbers I will be breaking our agreement with Liverpool."

Coutinho has only featured twice in La Liga for his new club, as he works his way back to fitness, having featured most recently in Barca's stalemate with Espanyol on Sunday, and will hope to be fit enough to feature in their upcoming Champions League tie against Chelsea.