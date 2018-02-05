Chicharito Insists He Is '100%' Committed to West Ham Despite Trying to Leave in Transfer Window

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez says he is ready for a relegation battle, and insists he will give everything for the cause.

West Ham lost 3-1 to relegation rivals Brighton on Saturday, and sit in 12th place in the Premier League, only three points from the relegation zone.

In a season that anyone from 11th place down are not considered safe, West Ham's goalscorer believes that consistency is the key to survival.

“We got to be at our best to stave off relegation. Two weeks ago we were in tenth place, in the middle of the table practically," he told the club's official website.

“Then, you can have two bad results and you are down, or you can have two very good results and you are up. This is how it will be. We obviously want to be more consistent, which is obviously the key to saving us as soon as possible and not suffering going into the last days [of the season].”

The Mexican has recently admitted that he wanted to leave the club during the January transfer window, but has insisted that he is totally committed to helping the Hammers avoid the drop:

“I always try to be a professional and now my head is here 100%. I will dedicate myself 100% to this team as I had done in all the clubs I have been in, to save us from relegation, which is the goal that we all have, from the coach, the players, all the staff who work at the club, and then also the fans – we will do everything possible to do it."

West Ham and Hernandez will hope to bounce back from their most recent defeat, when they host Watford on Saturday.