David Beckham Sits on Fence as Former Clubs Real Madrid and PSG Prepare for Champions League Clash

David Beckham has admitted that he can't decide between Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain as the two giants prepare to clash in the Champions League's round of 16.

Real Madrid have struggled in both domestic and European competitions this season. Los Blancos, who Beckham joined from Manchester United in 2003, are a massive 19 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, while they were also recently dumped out of the Copa del Rey when they lost out on away goals to Leganes.

Real did qualify for the latter stages of the Champions League but only as runners-up, and the pressure is starting to mount on Zinedine Zidane following Saturday's draw to relegation-threatened Levante - which left Zidane feeling disgusted.

His job is now hanging by a thread, and it is thought that it will all come down to how well Los Blancos perform in the Champions League where they will face Ligue 1 PSG - another of Beckham's former clubs.

FULL TIME: PSG just too much for Lille as we take all three points from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy !! #LOSCPSG #AllezParis!! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/lN1egU3xEE — PSG English (@PSG_English) February 3, 2018

PSG, whom Beckham joined in 2013 on a free, have ripped up their respective league this season and are currently 11 points ahead of 2nd-placed Marseilles.

The French outfit also smashed the record for most goals in a Champions League group stage with 25 and topped their group ahead of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Marca, Beckham, who recently got the go-ahead for his own Miami-based MLS franchise, admitted it would be difficult for Real to overcome Ligue 1's table-toppers: "It is going to be difficult with PSG on top form at the moment.

David Beckham is bringing MLS back to Miami. At last. pic.twitter.com/eVbGrld1se — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 29, 2018

"This is the moment for Los Blancos as they love this competition. Look at the players that they have like Cristiano. It is in these moments that the top players come to the fore and the game is going to incredible to watch.

"It is very difficult to choose as I like both clubs and they have a lot of passion," Beckham revealed.

"I had four great years at Madrid, I was not so long at PSG but obviously winning the league was great. I love the club, the people and the fans are incredible, and I say the same about Real Madrid"