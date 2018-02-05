Dele Alli Not Focused on Critics as Spurs Star Comments on Recent Form & His Disciplinary Record

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has not always been at his best this season, but according to the man himself he will be the first to tell you that.

The young England star has revealed that he has had regular talks with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino about his form as well as his recent disciplinary issues.

The 21-year-old has five goals and seven assists in the Premier League this term. This may seem a respectable return, but it is one that Dele is always looking to improve on.

"We speak a lot, the manager and myself, and my form is not really something I think about too much," said Dele, as quoted by the Mirror. "But it's always nice to prove people wrong."

"At 21-years-of-age when you set your standards as high as I did the last two years it's not always the case that you’re going to be able to reach them all the time."

"Some people think if you're not scoring or assisting you're playing badly, but I think I criticise myself all the time, even [after Southampton] I think I can do better, I can do more for the team so I think it’s just working on myself and my own game."

Dele's standout moment of the season so far came in Tottenham's 5-2 smashing of Southampton in December, where Dele picked up a goal and two assists. But so far this term he has come short of the high standards he set for himself last season where he bagged an impressive 18 goals.

Throughout his career, Dele has had to deal with scrutiny regarding his discipline on the pitch after a few hot-headed moments have landed him in trouble. He has already served a European ban and an international ban for giving an offensive gesture on the pitch.

A few rough tackles this season has also seen him face criticism. A ferocious tackle on Burnley's Charlie Taylor, as well as one on Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne have some saying that Dele was lucky not to twice see red.

But “these things happen in football," according to Dele. "I think you've just got to focus on yourself every game and look at what you can improve every game and training session."