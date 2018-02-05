Former Liverpool Man Claims Club May Receive World Record Transfer Fee for Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool defender and now pundit Phil Babb has claimed if Mohamed Salah can continue his current vein of form through to the World Cup, the Red's may be in line to receive a world-record fee for the winger in the summer.

The Egyptian international is on red-hot form at the moment, scoring his 20th and 21st Premier League goals of the season in Liverpool's latest 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday. He was named as the Premier League Player of the Month for November, and looks on course to win the Golden Boot as well as being an early contender for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Liverpool, with good form comes vast amounts of interest in the player, with Spanish giants Real Madrid already being linked with a summer move for the winger, and Babb believes both Real and their fierce rivals Barcelona would be prepared to break the world record for a transfer fee to get their man.

Speaking about Salah's performance against Tottenham, in particularly his second goal, he said (via Daily Star): “It’s a fantastic goal, composure to finish as well. He was going past international players, elite footballers there. Going past them like they don’t exist.

Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

"He is one of the hottest properties in world football without a shadow of a doubt. I think again, you do fantastically well, then you have the big Spanish giants, you awake their interest."

To add to his scintillating club form, Salah was also the hero for his country when his late penalty secured Egypt's passage to the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia in the summer. Babb went onto claim if he can repeat his current form during the World Cup, he would expect a world record fee for the winger.

He added: ''They’re going to keep monitoring him and they’re going to say eventually ‘if he keeps doing it until the end of the season, if he does well in the World Cup’, do they put in a massive world-breaking bid in the summer transfer window?”

In the meantime, Liverpool have temporarily overtaken Chelsea into third position in the Premier League, with the reigning champions playing Watford on Monday night.





Liverpool fans will be hoping to see more of the same from Salah in the games to come as they now face an away trip to Southampton on Sunday before their Champions League round of 16 clash with Porto.