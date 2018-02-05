Former Man City Winger Facing Several Weeks Out After Sustaining Ankle Ligament Injury

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Jadon Sancho will miss several weeks of football after the 17-year-old suffered an ankle ligament injury during their 3-2 victory over FC Köln.

Despite making just two appearances during the Hinrunde, Sancho has been a vital part of the Borussia Dortmund first-team since the turn of the year.

The England U19 international completed 90 minutes in the first three games of the Rückrunde, claiming an assist in Dortmund's draw on the road to Hertha BSC.

Despite being dropped to the bench against Köln, with Peter Stöger instead choosing to start André Schürrle, Sancho was introduced with 20 minutes remaining at the RheinEnergieStadion and played a big part in helping Dortmund claim all three points.

Schürrle's late winner against Köln will give the Borussia Dortmund manager some confidence in starting the 27-year-old more often, despite largely failing to impress since moving to the club in 2016.

Andriy Yarmolenko's recent dip in form and subsequent injury has seen American prodigy Christian Pulisic reclaim his spot on the right side of Dortmund's attack.

However, seeing Sancho join Maxi Philipp in the treatment room, as well as loaning Jacob Bruun Larsen to VfB Stuttgart in January, has left Die Schwarzgelben short of attack options and January signing Sergio Gómez could find himself promoted to the first-team sooner than fit expected.

